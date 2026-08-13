I spent a decade learning to write for academic audiences: mastering the jargon and the syntax, accumulating scholastic scaffolding for my ideas. I craved authority and access to the rooms where knowledge about my war-torn country was in the negative.

In 2022, I plunged into journalism, learning to write effectively and quickly for a broad, amorphous readership of Westerners. I desperately wanted to turn spectators into witnesses of the genocide of my people. Journalistic temporality seemed more in tune with my needs than the academic one (the chances that the peer-review process would last longer than I were suddenly not negligible).

The emergency mode of my compulsive op-eds didn’t elicit the emergency response from my dimly envisioned readership. Writers, journalists, documentarians of all kinds: we all failed. Our allies wavered, then wavered again. The war went on: after the destruction of Mariupol, after the bodies of civilians on the streets of Bucha, after the mass graves of Izium, after…

Borodianka, Kyiv region, 30 May 2022. Photo by me.

Academic writing proved to be too slow, insular, disappearing up its own ass. Journalistic writing appeared too fast, loud, screaming into the void.

What can writing be at the time of war? What can I do if writer is what I am?

Like Joan Didion, I don’t mean by this a good or a bad writer. Rather, ‘I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear’.

I wanted to write a book with a longer lifespan than the one offered by the vortex of breaking news. Apocalypse Baroque is the result — of breaking free from academic and journalistic conventions and allowing myself to go mad on the page. I documented things I saw on the ground in Ukraine — and then I also imagined things: fairy-tale characters my fellow citizens evoked, metaphors and myths we all seemed to inhabit. Imagining in the midst of raw and brutal suffering is a risky thing, but it must not be left entirely to the outsiders.

Yesterday, Apocalypse Baroque went to print. It will be a material object in the world. It feels miraculous against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Ukrainian publishing infrastructure and the destruction of at least eight million books this month. Apocalypse Baroque is published in the UK, but it bears witness to Russia’s war on Ukrainian culture.

The publication date is 24 September. You can pre-order the book from Waterstones, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.com or Foyles. The Apocalypse Baroque launch is in London on 28 September — the details are coming soon. You can also join the Guardian Live event on Charlotte Higgins’s brilliant book Ukrainian Lessons, where I will speak as well alongside Olesya Khromeychuk and Olia Hercules (online or in person on 30 September). I’d be so happy to see my London friends there.