Ukrainian Killjoy Dispatch

Ukrainian Killjoy Dispatch

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Niall Oddy's avatar
Niall Oddy
2d

I continue to be grateful to you for organising the Ukrainian Institute course that was my introduction to Ukrainian literature. And am now very excited to read your own book!

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Golnoosh's avatar
Golnoosh
3d

Yesss – can’t wait for The Book 📕!

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