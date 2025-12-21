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Homeward
scattered notes from Zaporizhzhia
Jun 20
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
22
2
5
May 2026
A piece full of adjectives
about Poltava, genocides, and Pre-Raphaelites
May 9
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
17
2
March 2026
Recent publications
starting with the new issue of the London Ukrainian Review
Mar 27
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
12
1
1
December 2025
Ukrainian Spaces with yours truly
tune in
Dec 21, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
11
2
4
November 2025
War Exotica
On a sunny November afternoon, I was strolling with a friend along the Black Sea coast in Odesa.
Nov 30, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
30
4
5
September 2025
Write Now
How we find time to commit Ukrainian stories to paper
Sep 6, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
18
3
August 2025
Where would you like to be buried?
Between Baikove and Zaporizhzhia
Aug 26, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
28
5
July 2025
On air strikes and coalitions
I’m writing this as my friends are walking on asphalt covered with ash from Russia’s massive overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv.
Jul 4, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
23
8
June 2025
Wartime Childhood
A new issue of the London Ukrainian Review
Jun 12, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
18
3
3
March 2025
Looking at Women Looking at War by Victoria Amelina
an editor's perspective
Mar 23, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
44
5
7
Witnesses: Ukrainian Writers Documenting Russia's War
a talk at the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute
Mar 16, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
24
4
6
January 2025
Tales of Survival
published in European Voices
Jan 14, 2025
•
Dr Sasha Dovzhyk
15
2
3
© 2026 Sasha Dovzhyk
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