In place of an introduction:

I used to live in London and teach Ukrainian and English Literature at two London colleges. Then I realised that teaching British kids to love my homeland through literature was not my thing, so I moved back to Ukraine.

Or,

I used to live in the UK for eight years and, two weeks before Russia’s full-scale invasion, I returned to Ukraine. If the worst happened, I wanted to be of use on the ground rather than doom-scrolling on my sofa in London.

Or,

I spent years learning the ways of Western academia only to realise that, instead of theorising over other people’s books, I wanted to write my own; instead of engaging in thought experiments on the many, many structural wrongs of our societies, I wanted to create structures of support for the communities of thinkers and doers I care about.

Or, all of the above.

I came back to live in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion. I wrote a creative nonfiction book Apocalypse Baroque: Tales from Ukraine at War. I founded an institution called INDEX: Institute for Documentation and Exchange. I occasionally write scattered notes from my field trips in this Substack.

If you choose to become a paid subscriber, your money will go towards the daily needs of the Ukrainian army, people whose daily labour has kept me alive so far.